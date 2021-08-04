Man wasted police time by falsely claiming he was assaulted at Grangemouth property

Daniel Beech, 30, committed the offence at a property in Strowan Road, Grangemouth on April 3.

Beech, 34 Watson Avenue, St Andrews, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, a day after being released from custody.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He was in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Beech was ordered to reappear at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“There’s no report.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence for a background report until September 9.

Bail was continued.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.