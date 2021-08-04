Man wasted police time by falsely claiming he was assaulted at Grangemouth property
A man is due to discover his punishment after he wasted police time by falsely claiming he’d been assaulted.
Daniel Beech, 30, committed the offence at a property in Strowan Road, Grangemouth on April 3.
Beech, 34 Watson Avenue, St Andrews, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, a day after being released from custody.
Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He was in custody.
“There’s no report.”
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence for a background report until September 9.
Bail was continued.