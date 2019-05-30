Man who assaulted staff at a Kirkcaldy hospital given Community Payback Order

A man who admitted assaulting staff at a Kirkcaldy hospital has been ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work in the community within nine months.

Corrie Dougall, of Paterson Park, Leslie appeared before Sheriff Alison McKay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Dougall (21) admitted that on March 30, 2019 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy he assaulted, obstucted or hindered nurse Debbie Ormiston and did strike her to the head.

He also admitted that on the same date, in the same place, he assaulted, obstructed or hindered nurse Susanne Kippon and did seize her by the arm and twist it.

He admitted assaulting Anne Elizabeth Grimes, c/o Police Service of Scotland, and did strike her to the body on the same date in the same place and he admitted assaulting Gary Lumsden, c/o Police Service of Scotland and attempting to bite him.

Dougall admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, uttering threats of violence and spitting in the direction of hospital staff.

His defence agent told the court his client had far too much to drink on the date in question and that he did not normally consume alcohol. He said Dougall had no recollection of the offences and that his behaviour appeared to be out of character.

Sheriff McKay said his behaviour at the hospital was down to the consumption of alcohol and that attempts to help him were made difficult by his behaviour.