Man who had knuckleduster in Fife pub faces court sentence
A man who admitted having a knuckleduster in a Buckhaven pub and in a town street has had his sentence deferred until later this year.
Lawrence Young, of Lawrence Court, Buckhaven, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Young, 40, admitted on March 13, 2020 at Burts Bar, Randolph Street, Buckhaven, he had with him without reasonable excuse or lawful authority, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster while on bail.
He also admitted on March 18, 2020 at College Street, Buckhaven, he had with him, without reasonable excuse or lawful authority, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster, while on bail.
Young also admitted breaching bail conditions by approaching a man and entering Randolph Street in Buckhaven. On March 13 and 18, 2020 he entered Burts Bar in Randolph Street, Buckhaven failing to comply with the condition not to enter Randolph Street.
Sheriff McKay said he would defer sentence until November 24.