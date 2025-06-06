Masked raiders strike at petrol stations in Fife and Glasgow
The three incidents all happened in the early hours of Friday (June 6) and police believe they are linked.
Police Scotland said around 12.25am three people wearing masks broke into a premises in Turnstone Road, Dunfermline and stole a sum of cash. At 2.20am they broke into a garage in Old Shettleston, Glasgow but did not manage to get anything.
Around 2.40am at a premises in Cobden Road in the Springburn area of Glasgow, they broke in and made away with a sum of cash.
Detective Sergeant Robert Carrigan said: "We believe these three break-ins at petrol stations are linked and the same people involved.We are looking to speak to anyone that were in these areas around those times that may have seen something suspicious.
“It appears a blue Ford Fiesta was involved in the Glasgow incidents and a silver Ford Fiesta was involved in the Dunfermline break-in. We would ask anyone in the areas mentioned, with private CCTV or dash-cam footage to check and see if they have captured anything.”
Contact 101 quoting reference 0312 of June 6.