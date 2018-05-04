Massive drugs haul after car stopped on A92

Two people have been arrested following a major drugs seizure in Fife.

Class A and drugs worth £200,000 were found after police stopped a car travelling on the A92 near Kirkcaldy.

Police Scotland said the haul included around 10,000 ecstasy tablets and a quantity of MDMA crystals with a combined estimated street value of £135,000.

It also led to a raid on properties in the Saunders Street and Glamis Road areas of Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened on Thursday around tea-time.

Acting on intelligence, local officers and specialist resources stopped a Renault Megane travelling eastbound on the A92 near the Kirkcaldy West junction.

The haul seized included ecstasy tablets and a quantity of MDMA crystals.

This led to search warrants being executed at properties in the Saunders Street and Glamis Road areas of Kirkcaldy.

An estimated £62,000 worth of cocaine and amphetamine and over £2,000 in cash were recovered.

A 28-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were subsequently charged and were expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Grant Sangster of the East’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “We are absolutely committed to disrupting the sale and supply of illicit substances.

“Those involved in the drugs trade are attempting to profit by putting people’s lives at risk, with this money also used to fund other forms of organised crime.

“All information received from the public will be assessed and acted upon appropriately and I would continue to urge people to tell us their concerns.

“Information can be passed to Police Scotland on 101, or reported anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 at any time.”