News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Men due to appear in court in relation to 49 incidents across central Scotland including in Fife

Two men are to appear in court charged in connection with a series of break-ins, attempted break-ins and thefts across central Scotland including in Fife.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 29th Nov 2023, 17:15 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 17:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The pair – a 22-year-old and 16-year-old – have been arrested and charged in relation to the 49 incidents which took place between Thursday, September 28 and Tuesday, November 28.

The break-ins, attempted break-ins and thefts occurred at locations across Fife, the Lothians, North Lanarkshire, Glasgow and Forth Valley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 22-year-old man was due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today (Wednesday), while the 16-year-old male is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow (Thursday).

Most Popular
Two men have been arrested and charged in relation to 49 incidents across Central Scotland. Picture: John DevlinTwo men have been arrested and charged in relation to 49 incidents across Central Scotland. Picture: John Devlin
Two men have been arrested and charged in relation to 49 incidents across Central Scotland. Picture: John Devlin

Detective Inspector John Murphy of Livingston CID, said: “We understand the impact this type of crime has on the community and we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to find those responsible.”