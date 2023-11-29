Men due to appear in court in relation to 49 incidents across central Scotland including in Fife
The pair – a 22-year-old and 16-year-old – have been arrested and charged in relation to the 49 incidents which took place between Thursday, September 28 and Tuesday, November 28.
The break-ins, attempted break-ins and thefts occurred at locations across Fife, the Lothians, North Lanarkshire, Glasgow and Forth Valley.
The 22-year-old man was due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today (Wednesday), while the 16-year-old male is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow (Thursday).
Detective Inspector John Murphy of Livingston CID, said: “We understand the impact this type of crime has on the community and we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to find those responsible.”