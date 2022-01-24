Methil man admitted breaching bail and non-harassment orders
A Methil man who admitted breaching bail and non-harassment orders has been placed on a restriction of liberty order for two months.
Robert Allan, of Kirkland Walk, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Allan, 38, admitted that being subject to a non-harassment order requiring him not to approach or contact a woman, he failed to comply in that he approached the woman at Lawrence Drive, Leven on December 8, 2021.
He further admitted, on the same date, same place, he breached a bail order by contacting the same woman.