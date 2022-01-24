Methil man admitted breaching bail and non-harassment orders

A Methil man who admitted breaching bail and non-harassment orders has been placed on a restriction of liberty order for two months.

By A Court Reporter
Monday, 24th January 2022, 1:49 pm

Robert Allan, of Kirkland Walk, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Allan, 38, admitted that being subject to a non-harassment order requiring him not to approach or contact a woman, he failed to comply in that he approached the woman at Lawrence Drive, Leven on December 8, 2021.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted, on the same date, same place, he breached a bail order by contacting the same woman.

