Robert Allan, of Kirkland Walk, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Allan, 38, admitted that being subject to a non-harassment order requiring him not to approach or contact a woman, he failed to comply in that he approached the woman at Lawrence Drive, Leven on December 8, 2021.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted, on the same date, same place, he breached a bail order by contacting the same woman.

