Methil man admitted striking and biting former partner on the head
A Methil man who admitted striking and biting his former partner on the head and making violent threats has been fined £320 and placed under supervision for a year.
Lee Dunn, of Tay Street, appeared before Sheriff Francis Gill at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dunn, 35 admitted on January 2, 2022 at his home address he assaulted his former partner by striking her and biting her on the head, while on bail.
He further admitted on the same date at Kirkcaldy Police Station he made offensive remarks and threats of violence towards her, and her family.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused and the complainer had been arguing before the offence took place. She said when police arrived at the scene they observed broken glass.
Dunn’s defence lawyer told the court his client had had too much to drink on the day of the offence and that he did not recall what had happened, but did not dispute it.