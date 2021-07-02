Methil man made threats of violence while in possession of a knife
A Methil man who shouted and made threats of violence while in possession of a knife has had his sentence deferred until July 29.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:51 pm
Michael Carroll, of High Street, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Carroll, 24, admitted on February 18, 2021 at Tay Street, Methil he shouted, made threats of violence and acted in an aggressive manner. He further admitted on the same date, same place, he had a knife without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.
Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence for reports.