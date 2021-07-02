Methil man made threats of violence while in possession of a knife

A Methil man who shouted and made threats of violence while in possession of a knife has had his sentence deferred until July 29.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:51 pm

Michael Carroll, of High Street, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Carroll, 24, admitted on February 18, 2021 at Tay Street, Methil he shouted, made threats of violence and acted in an aggressive manner. He further admitted on the same date, same place, he had a knife without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Kirkcaldy town centre emerges from lockdown with positive signs of progress

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

How Fife communities are bringing derelict coastal pools back to life

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence for reports.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V