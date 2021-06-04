Lee Miller, of Kirke Park appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Miller, 45, admitted on January 1, 2021 that he was found in a motor vehicle in Cherry Court, Methil without lawful authority so it may be reasonably inferred that he intended to commit theft there.

The court heard that Miller had been engaging with addiction services and had been receiving help from them to maintain his stability.

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

His defence lawyer said he was more focused on staying away from illegal substances and that he had produced clean drug tests since October last year.

She also said he has no recollection of what happened on the day of the offence and that police had found him under the influence.

She said he was in a position to pay a financial penalty.

Sheriff Williamson fined him £200.

