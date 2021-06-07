James Lowe, of Memorial Court, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court before Sheriff James Williamson.

Lowe, 36, admitted that on March 27 this year at an address in High Street, Methil he sent electronic messages to his former partner making abusive remarks and threats to damage her property.

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the background to the case.

He said: “The accused and the complainer were in a relationship for nine months and this ended in November 2019.

"She received a Facebook message from the accused which ended with her asking the accused to go away and leave her alone.

"He later sent a message saying he was going to smash her current partner’s car up, made an offensive remark towards her and threatened to damage her property.

"He said “You had better get him to come and get this car before something happens to it”.

"The conversation ended, police were contacted and she blocked the accused on Facebook. He was cautioned and charged.”

Lowe’s defence lawyer said the incident was isolated and that there wasn’t a pattern of domestic behaviour.

He said a financial penalty might be the most appropriate disposal given the background to the case and that he had pleaded guilty at the outset.

Sheriff Williamson fined Lowe £200.

He also placed him on a non-harassment order for a period of 12 months.

