Methil woman given 10-year ban and supervision order for animal abuse

A Methil woman who failed to provide suitable diet and meet the needs of her three dogs has been given a ten-year ban on owning animals and a 12-month supervision order following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Juliet Watson (42), of Lime Grove, Methil was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last week.

Watson was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering under section 19 of the Animal Health & Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 and failure to ensure that the needs of the animals were met under section 24 of the Animal Health & Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Commenting on the investigation and court case, Scottish SPCA Senior Inspector Steven Gray, said: “These charges were dealt as Watson failed to provide suitable diet and meet the needs of the three dogs in her care, Diesel, a three-year-old male Rottweiler, Casper, a two-year-old male Doberman, and Sasha, a one-year-old female German shepherd.

“Upon veterinary examination, all three dogs were noted to be obviously underweight, with body scores of 1/9, all weighing half of what is healthy for their breed. All three were found to have overgrown nails.

“A bandage was removed from Sasha’s front leg, once the tangled bandage was removed no evidence of an injury either recent or previously healed could be found. It is possible she may have been hobbled to restrict movement.

“Diesel, Casper and Sasha were taken to one of our centres where they received care and an appropriate diet. Once they fully recovered we found them loving forever homes.

“I’m happy the courts have dealt with this case, however it further highlights our push for tougher and more consistent sentencing. This level of neglect didn’t happen overnight and could have easily been avoided.”