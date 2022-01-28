Methil woman stole food items and a card from town shop
A Methil woman who admitted stealing food items and a card from a town shop has had her sentence deferred until April.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:45 pm
Pauline Haney, of Herriot Crescent, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Haney, 42, admitted on May 12, 2021 at McColls, Wellesley Road, Methil she stole a quantity of food items.
She further admitted on a separate occasion on the same date, same place, she stole a food item and a card.
Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentence until April 29 for her to be of good behaviour.