Methil woman stole food items and a card from town shop

A Methil woman who admitted stealing food items and a card from a town shop has had her sentence deferred until April.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:45 pm

Pauline Haney, of Herriot Crescent, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Haney, 42, admitted on May 12, 2021 at McColls, Wellesley Road, Methil she stole a quantity of food items.

She further admitted on a separate occasion on the same date, same place, she stole a food item and a card.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentence until April 29 for her to be of good behaviour.

