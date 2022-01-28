Pauline Haney, of Herriot Crescent, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Haney, 42, admitted on May 12, 2021 at McColls, Wellesley Road, Methil she stole a quantity of food items.

She further admitted on a separate occasion on the same date, same place, she stole a food item and a card.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentence until April 29 for her to be of good behaviour.

