Missing 12-year-old Kirkcaldy girl found safe

Police say a 12-year-old Kirkcaldy girl who was reported missing on Friday has been traced safe and well.

Kirsty Gallagher had last been seen in the Dunnikier area at about 8pm on Friday, May 17.

There had been concerns for her welfare, but she was traced on Sunday in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

Police Scotland confirmed that she had safe and well.

Officers would like to thank everyone who supported the search.

