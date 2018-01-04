Missing Fife teenager thought to be in Edinburgh say police

Police searching for missing Fife teenager Carmen Buchan say they are focusing their inquiries on the West of Edinburgh.

The 15-year-old from Cowdenbeath has not been seen since December 31 after a night out with friends.

She was due back at her home in Wardlaw Street, Cowdenbeath for 11pm on Hogmanay but failed to return and police say inquiries have since revealed that Carmen may be in the Oxgangs area of the Capital.

Inquiries in this area are continuing and anyone who knows Carmen’s current whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

She is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with a very slim build, long blonde hair and wearing a white crop top underneath a see-through mesh top with embroidered flowers, black bomber jacket, high-waisted ripped skinny keans and white and grey Adidas Gazelle trainers.

Inspector Gavin Cameron from Cowdenbeath Police Station said: “Firstly we’d like to thank the public who have come forward so far to provide information on sightings of Carmen and this assistance has allowed us to establish that she was recently within the Oxgangs area of Edinburgh. She may also have changed her clothes.

“Carmen is stil to be traced and so anyone who can help us locate her is asked to come forward.

“In addition, Carmen is also urged to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cowdenbeath Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 245 of the January 1.