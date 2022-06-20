Money pours into fundraiser after devastating fire at Fife football ground

The blaze happened at Eastvale FC’s base at Greig Park on Milton Road last Tuesday night (June 14) around 10pm.

A fundraising campaign has now been launched to help the club repair the damage caused to the cabin, which was used as changing rooms.

Launching the GoFundMe page, Eastvale FC chairman David Smith wrote: “Unfortunately there was a fire that broke out on June 14 and managed its way through one of our cabins.

“This cabin was the home changing rooms where we had just spent money on getting it up to scratch by refurbishing the showers and painting the rooms. We as a team use them, East Fife 2007 have recently been using them, as well as the Empire.

“We have been asked by numerous people to set up this page so people can help to build it back up. Anything would help the team get back up and running. It is very much appreciated.”

So far, around £800 of a £1000 fundraising target has been reached, and the club is extremely grateful for all donations.

The club is also raffling two ticket to the 150th Open at St Andrews for Thursday, July 14, with the proceeds going towards the rebuilding costs. See Eastvale FC’s facebook page – www.facebook.com/Eastvale-FC-244434116047716 – for details and further updates.

Meanwhile. the two boys – aged 12 and 14 – will be subject to Youth Justice Intervention.

Sergeant Craig Fyall, of Levenmouth Police Station, said: “This is another reminder of the devastation that can be caused by fire and it is extremely fortunate that no-one was injured on this occasion.

“Eastvale and Greig Park have historically been an important part of the village’s football heritage so it was particularly disappointing to see the facility destroyed by an act of fire raising.