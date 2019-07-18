More Fife drivers being caught over the limit

With the summer festival season in full swing, Fife’s leading alcohol support organisation is warning drivers not to get caught out the morning after.

New research has revealed that a total of 5847 motorists in Scotland were caught driving under the influence in 2018/2019, a slight increase on the previous year.

“This data is very disappointing,” said John Hamilton, chairman at Kirkcaldy-based Fife Alcohol Support Service (FASS) “and this confirms that a huge number of motorists are being caught drunk behind the wheel the morning after they have been drinking.

“Reading all the details of the research, I have discovered that more than one third (34 per cent) of UK drivers have still felt over the limit the morning after drinking. Of these, nearly one in four claimed they still drove because it was the morning after and they thought that they would be fine.”

You may also be interested in:

Police name husband and wife killed on Fife road

Attempted murder charge after Kirkcaldy town centre incident

Family’s powerful appeal after cyclist killed in Fife hit and run

John continued “Of those who have been caught drink-driving, more than one in seven (15 per cent) said they were caught between 6am and 12 noon.”

He also noted that Confused.com, which carried out the research, found there was a great deal of confusion about how long a driver had to wait after a night’s sleep before safely driving, and nearly one in five were totally confused about how long they had to wait before driving the morning after drinking.

“These figures are very worrying, especially as the festival season is now in full swing,” John said.

According to Freedom of Information data obtained by Confused.com, 10,220 motorists were caught drink-driving between June and August last year.

John urged drivers to take greater care on the roads in the light of the data and also took the opportunity to say that FASS, which offers a fully confidential service, had counsellors who could help with problems relating to the use or abuse of alcohol here in Fife.

The latest drink driving data was released following a Freedom of Information request by Confused.com

You can contact Fife Alcohol Support Service on 01592 206200.