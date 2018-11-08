Mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague claims new CCTV footage suggests he is still alive

The mother of missing RAF airman, Corrie McKeague, has said that new CCTV footage proves his body is not in landfill – and the gunner could have actually gone AWOL on foot.

In a Facebook post, McKeague's mother Nicola Urquhart said that CCTV footage shows Corrie moments after he was thought to be taken away in a bin lorry.

Ms Urquhart alleged: “Suffolk Police cannot confirm Corrie wasn’t given a lift out of the area.”

“ALL they can say is they didn’t see him leave before 12am, after that, they have NOT even looked!!! as they do not have the CCTV, they never even asked for it.

“We have been shown CCTV of people in the area of the horseshoe just after Corrie walked in there, all are wearing dark clothing you then see them leaving the area and one is clearly wearing white or very light coloured trousers. (I believe this is Corrie).

“These people leave the area walking down Short Brackland street immediately after the bin lorry left.

“The Bin Lorry Driver confirms seeing Corrie in his statement and not being there along with the others he had seen when he drove out, this is also confirmed by CCTV as it shows these people leaving the area.

She added: “I am expected to believe that these people changed there clothes and it wasn’t Corrie. (again, we only saw this footage on our last meeting with Suffolk Police.)"

'Nothing to suggest foul play' say police

Corrie, from Dunfermline, Fife, went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds on 24 September 2016 and his body has never been recovered.

Suffolk Police has said there is nothing to suggest there is any foul play or third party involvement with Corrie's disappearance and evidence still mounts to the scenario that the missing gunner drunkenly climbed into a waste bin, fell asleep and was subsequently crushed in a bin lorry and taken to Milton landfill site.

Ms Urquhart said: "It is possible Corrie left on foot and is AWOL….. i do not and have never believed this is probable, Corrie made no plans, had no reason and has never been seen after the immediate sightings.” [sic]

Despite no body being found, the case remains open with Suffolk police and is being dealt with by the Major investigation cold case team.

Police consider the investigation complete

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Suffolk Constabulary refutes the allegations made in the Facebook post by Nicola Urquhart that senior officers have been dishonest in their approach.

“Everything we have said and done has been in good faith and for the right reasons. We have sought to be as open and transparent as possible with the family.

“This investigation was conducted in line with the Code of Ethics. The most likely scenario is that Corrie McKeague unfortunately went into the bin which was emptied into the Biffa lorry and consequently ended up in the waste process.

“We have come to this conclusion based on all of the evidence we have available to us, and not just the weight of the bin.

“Our investigation has been reviewed by an outside force and the review agreed that Suffolk Constabulary’s preferred hypothesis of what happened to Corrie was the most likely one given the evidence available.

“Suffolk Constabulary has previously stated that unless new, realistic and credible information becomes available then the investigation is complete. There is no information available at this time that changes the status of the investigation.”