Motorbikes worth £25,000 stolen in Hogmanay raid at Fife workshop

Three high value racing motorcycles have been stolen in a workshop raid in Cupar.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the £25,000 theft in the Cuparmuir area.

They believe the bikes were taken around 9.15pm on Hogmanay after thieves forced entry to a large engineering workshop.

The bikes are described as an orange coloured KTM 125 motocross bike displayed the number 241 on a sticker; an orange coloured KTM SMR 450 motocross bike with the number 7 displayed to the front and a yellow coloured Husqvarna SMR 450 motocross bike, which was displaying the number 54 to the front.

It is believed two of the motorcycles were seen at around 9.15pm on Monday evening travelling south along the A92 at the New Inn roundabout. The riders were wearing head torches.

Anyone who believes they saw these individuals, or who has information relating to this incident is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Karen Muirhead from Levenmouth CID said: “The bikes are valued at £25,000 in total and the owner is extremely keen to have them returned.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the Cuparmuir area during the evening of Hogmanay, or who can help us identify those responsible, is asked to come forward.

“In addition, motorists with dash-cam footage of the A92 at the New Inn roundabout that evening, who may have filmed the stolen bike, should also get in touch.

Contact Levenmouth CID via 101 and quote incident number 3102 of December 31.