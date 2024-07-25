Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash on A92 in Fife
The incident happened between Letham and Luthrie at around noon on Wednesday, July 24.
A motorcyclist travelling towards Dundee was involved in a collision with a black Ford Mondeo which had been travelling on the A913 before turning onto the A92 at Parbroath crossroads.
Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.
Two passengers in the car were also taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries, while the driver was uninjured.
The road was closed for some time to allow collision investigators to conduct inquiries at the scene.
An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the crash and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist that investigation.
Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw of the Road Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to all road users who were driving on the A92 or A913 around the time of the incident to contact us with any information. If anyone has dash cam footage, please check it as it could have images which could assist our ongoing inquiry.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1400 of July 24, 2024.