Police are appealing for information following the crash.(Picture: Submitted)

Police are appealing for information following a serious crash on the A92 in north east Fife.

The incident happened between Letham and Luthrie at around noon on Wednesday, July 24.

A motorcyclist travelling towards Dundee was involved in a collision with a black Ford Mondeo which had been travelling on the A913 before turning onto the A92 at Parbroath crossroads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

Two passengers in the car were also taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries, while the driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for some time to allow collision investigators to conduct inquiries at the scene.

An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the crash and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist that investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw of the Road Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to all road users who were driving on the A92 or A913 around the time of the incident to contact us with any information. If anyone has dash cam footage, please check it as it could have images which could assist our ongoing inquiry.”