A driver clocked at almost 50mph above the speed limit claimed he was surprised when police stopped him.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Swain apparently “failed to appreciate” he was hitting 107mph on a single carriageway road.

The incident took place on the A985 between Cairneyhill and High Valleyfield, a notorious accident blackspot over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swain, 48, of Skibo Avenue, Glenrothes, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday. He admitted that on March 16 on the A985 between Clinkum Bank and Cairneyhill on a single carriageway road he drove at 107 miles per hour in a 60mph limit.

The driver appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

The court was told the incident happened at 3.35pm when a Ford Focus driven by Swain was clocked at 107mph by police, who then pulled him over.

Defence solicitor Alexander Flett said, “At his age he should know better. He normally drives a van and he hadn’t appreciated the speed he was doing in this car until the police stopped him.

“He’s learned something of a sore lesson.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston said, “This was a ridiculous speed to be travelling at and was so excessive it must be marked be a period of disqualification.”

She banned him from driving for 80 days and imposed a £350 fine.