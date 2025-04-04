Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A speeding driver, who hit 114mph on the A92 dual carriageway in Fife, has escaped a ban - but a sheriff told him he was driving at a “ridiculous” speed.

Gimi Moldova, 26, of Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on January 18 on the A92 eastbound between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly, he drove at a speed exceeding 70mph, namely 114mph.

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf said at 10.30pm police officers in an unmarked car saw three vehicles travelling at speed, one of them driven by Moldova.They followed his car, flashing their lights and he eventually pulled over.

Gimi Moldova, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

Defence solicitor Iain Loach said his client was driving back home from Glasgow to see his sick child. He added that Moldova works as a delivery driver.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Moldova, “This is frankly a ridiculous speed for anyone to travel at and presents a significant danger to anyone on the road.”

However, she decided not to disqualify him, saying he had “narrowly escaped” a ban. Instead, she endorsed his licence with six penalty points and fined him £420.

Moldova had originally been charged with dangerous driving which would have brought an automatic ban.

However, the Crown agreed to accept his plea to a lesser offence, which allowed him to keep his licence.