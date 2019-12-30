Mystery over Christmas Day death in Kirkcaldy

A man has died in Kirkcaldy after being found seriously injured on Christmas Day.

Police are investigating after the incident on David Street on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a property there where they found the 25-year-old man alive, but he died shortly afterwards.

An investigation is now underway to piece together just how he died, but police say his death is currently unexplained.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a property on David Street in Kirkcaldy, at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, December 25 after a 25-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

“He succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

