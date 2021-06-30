Police were called to a property on Douglas Road.

Officers were called to Douglas Road, in Leslie, on Tuesday afternoon.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 57-year-old man at a property on Douglas Road in Leslie around 4.35pm on Tuesday, June 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.