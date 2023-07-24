Narrow escape for motorists as wheelie bins thrown from fly-over on Fife road

Police have condemned the action as “reckless” and are investigating two incidents on the B921 heading towards Kinglassie. The first was around 1:00am on Sunday, July 16, and the second at around 3.55am on Wednesday, July 19 at the same location. No-one was injured, but both cars were damaged by the bins

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, of Glenrothes Police Station said: “Acts such as this are not only reckless but could lead to serious or often fatal consequences. It is fortunate that no one has been injured in either of the incidents reported to us.”And he added: “I would like to appeal to the local community who may have any information relating to those involved to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0432 of 19 July, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”