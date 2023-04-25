The Lang Toun has had to make do without coverage ever since the old dome hawk system became obsolete, according to a report to the area committee.

“The clarity of these cameras is nothing like what we’ve seen before,” community manager Julie Dickson said. "The police currently have no data at a street level right now. These cameras will give them live time views and better evidence.”

Councillors were asked for a 38% contribution towards the £151,000 project. Officers said the money will be used to purchase eight solar powered 4g flexible CCTV cameras, two for each ward area.

Councillors agreed to make a contribution to the CCTV this week

Councillor David Ross, Labour leader of the minority administration, questioned whether Police Scotland would have the staff in place to operate the new system - it had previously been an issue. Ms Dickson said the previous problems were partly because officers would have to go to Dunfermline to retrieve and view CCTV footage.

“These cameras will have a live time feature. Anyone within the police can view the footage, and there’s no need for specialised training,” she said.

The approved funding will ensure five years worth of running and operating costs. The cameras will remain the property of Fife Council and managed by Police Scotland in known hotspots across all four wards.