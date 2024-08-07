New justice hub covering Fife opens to provide safe space for vulnerable witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Justice Hub which serves Fife has opened its doors to provide a safe, secure place for vulnerable witnesses.

The Dundee Justice Hub covering the Sheriffdom of the Kingdom, Central and Tayside, was formally launched by Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC, the Lord President, and Angela Constance. Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs. It features bespoke facilities to support vulnerable witnesses and children in the justice system along with accommodation for staff, the judiciary, visiting justice professionals and witnesses, and was made possible through £2.4m of Scottish Government funding.

Sheriff Wade, Sheriff Principal of Tayside, Central and Fife, hailed it as a “visionary and pioneering project” and added: “I am proud to see it opening in this Sheriffdom. It has involved the collaboration of a number of Justice Partners, all of whom share the belief that justice should be accessible, empathetic and trauma informed. As well as providing a natural home for the resolution of local disputes it secures a safe space from which the most vulnerable witnesses can be supported to give their best evidence without having to fear the additional stress of appearing in a conventional courtroom.

“It has been a privilege to work with all those helping us lead the way in the modernisation of the delivery of justice and the way in which it is seen to be done.”

The Dundee hub, which follows similar facilities created in Glasgow, Inverness, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, houses two dedicated evidence suites which will allow vulnerable witnesses to give evidence live to court from the security of an alternative location.

The design of the facility has, at its heart, the objective of meeting the specific needs of those court users who have experienced the impact of trauma in their lives. Evidence suites have been fitted with the latest audio and digital technology and are subtly decorated in calming tones.

Ms Constance said: “Putting victims and witnesses at the heart of the justice system is a key part of our Vision for Justice. These Evidence by Commissioner suites will ensure witnesses have access to specialist, modern and purpose-built suites to pre-record their evidence, helping to reduce the risk of re-traumatisation.”