It was only recently installed at the Cadham Centre in Glenrothes - now police are appealing for information and its return.

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) plays a vital role in saving lives. It can boost survival rates after a cardiac arrest by 70% if it is used within five minutes. A person’s chance of survival decreases by around 10% every minute without CPR and defibrillation.

The defibrillator was only recently installed, and its theft has angered local people. Cadham Pharmacy Health Centre and Travel Clinic said on Facebook: “There are no words.”

