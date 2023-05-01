Newly installed life-saving defibrillator stolen in Fife town
A new lifesaving defibrillator has been stolen in a Fife town,
It was only recently installed at the Cadham Centre in Glenrothes - now police are appealing for information and its return.
The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) plays a vital role in saving lives. It can boost survival rates after a cardiac arrest by 70% if it is used within five minutes. A person’s chance of survival decreases by around 10% every minute without CPR and defibrillation.
The defibrillator was only recently installed, and its theft has angered local people. Cadham Pharmacy Health Centre and Travel Clinic said on Facebook: “There are no words.”
A police spokesman said: “Police in Glenrothes are appealing to the public for any information relating to the theft of a new Defibrillator, which was recently installed at the Cadham Centre in Glenrothes. Anyone with any information, please contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111