News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
1 hour ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
1 hour ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
2 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
4 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
21 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Newly installed life-saving defibrillator stolen in Fife town

A new lifesaving defibrillator has been stolen in a Fife town,

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st May 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 12:14 BST

It was only recently installed at the Cadham Centre in Glenrothes - now police are appealing for information and its return.

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) plays a vital role in saving lives. It can boost survival rates after a cardiac arrest by 70% if it is used within five minutes. A person’s chance of survival decreases by around 10% every minute without CPR and defibrillation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defibrillator was only recently installed, and its theft has angered local people. Cadham Pharmacy Health Centre and Travel Clinic said on Facebook: “There are no words.”

The defibrillator was only recently installedThe defibrillator was only recently installed
The defibrillator was only recently installed
Most Popular

A police spokesman said: “Police in Glenrothes are appealing to the public for any information relating to the theft of a new Defibrillator, which was recently installed at the Cadham Centre in Glenrothes. Anyone with any information, please contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111