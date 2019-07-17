Nine years for Fife man who abused young girls

A man responsible for the sexual abuse of young girls in Fife has been jailed.

George Izatt was sentenced to nine-years in prison after appearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

He had previously been convicted of various offences including rape and sexual assault.

The 37-year-old targeted four children aged between five and 11, and subjected them to various attacks at a number of addresses in Levenmouth between 2004 and 2013.

He became the subject of an investigation by Fife’s Public Protection Unit after one of the women came forward to report the abuse.

Detective Constable Ross French from Fife’s PPU welcomed the court sentence.

He said: said: “For almost a decade, George Izatt committed attrocious offences against young girls and his crimes could have gone unpunished had it not been for the bravery of those who provided us with information.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the young women who assisted with this inquiry. Their assistance has resulted in Izatt’s custodial sentence.

“We want to make it clear that time is no barrier for police to investigate reports of sexual abuse. Should you have informaiton relating to crimes of this nature, even if they took place several years ago, please come forward so we can conduct a thorough, professional and sensitive investigation and bring perpetrators to justice.”