No criminal charges against police after man died in custody

The family of a Kirkcaldy man who died in police custody have been told that no police officers will be prosecuted in relation to the incident.

Father-of-two Sheku Bayoh died while being restrained by officers on Hayfield Road in 2015.

His family were originally told in October last year that no charges would be brought against the nine officers involved, but the case was reviewed.

Today they have travelled to Edinburgh for a final ruling on the matter by Lord Advocate James Wolff QC.

A BBC documentary has claimed that the first officers on scene escalated the situation instead of trying to defuse it; and questioned officers’ claims a female officer was kicked and stamped on by Mr Bayoh.

The death of Mr Bayoh has been shrouded in controversy.

It has been the subject of a review by Police Independent Review Commission (PIRC) and been sent to the Crown Office for consideration.

But his family still have no answers over how he died.

After the ruling, soliticor Aemer Anwar read out a statement on behalf of Sheku’s family.

“We’ve met with the Lord Advocate and the law officers today. and the Lord Advocate has advised the Bayoh family that not one police officer of Police Scotland will face charges for the death of Sheku Bayoh.

“The family feel totally betrayed by the Lord Advocate, for not holding power to account, for broken promises, his betrayal of justice, and his failure to act in the public interest.

“Neither the family nor the legal team accept the Crown’s reasoning for no criminal charges.

“The Lord Advocate has presided over a four-and-a half-year investigation which was deeply flawed from the moment Sheku Bayoh lost his life.

“The family will accept nothing less than a public inquiry for the Scottish Government to get to the bottom of what went wrong.”

Claire Baker, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, backed the call for a public inquiry.

She said: “Four years and six months since the death of Sheku Bayoh, this news will be devastating for his family who have been through a long and trying process and still have too many unanswered questions about his death.

“Serious issues were raised following Sheku’s death, including on the time taken to provide police statements and the non-separation of police officers involved, as well as on wider matters of police accountability and the impartiality of investigation.

“I fully support the call for a public inquiry and hope that the Scottish Government will act to ensure all the questions raised around the case are taken into account.”