Notorious Fife flats set to be demolished after plague of antisocial behaviour

Local councillors have given their support to plans to tear down the three blocks of flats at 103–25, 127–149 and 151–173 Alexander Road amid ongoing antisocial behaviour and significant problems with the roof of one of the buildings.

Out of the 36 flats on the site, 15 existing tenants will be transferred to alternative suitable accommodation and Fife Council will buy four privately-owned properties, while 16 of the units are void.

The Auchmuty and Dovecot Tenants and Residents Association occupies the remaining ground-floor flat in block 103-125, but they will be relocated elsewhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flats will be demolished.

Once the blocks are razed, it is understood that 23 new houses will be built on the site.

Councillors on the Glenrothes area committee heard that qualifying tenants and residents will be eligible for a home loss and disturbance payment, but demolition is the best option moving forward.

John Mills, head of housing, stressed that there is no current demand for the flats in the three blocks in question and the properties have become stigmatised.

“On this basis, further technical and neighbourhood improvement works are unlikely to achieve desirable tenancies and therefore stimulate demand,” he said.

“Considerable staffing resources would be required to find prospective tenants for any vacancies and thereafter to manage these properties to achieve a sustainable, balanced community within these blocks.

“The financial appraisal shows that it would be considerably more expensive to retain the properties over the next 10 years and it is likely that this expense would continue in the following years.

“Removing the properties would have an impact in terms of housing supply in Glenrothes but the blocks and their specific location are not wanted by housing applicants.

“The new-build properties proposed for the vacated site, along with other affordable housing developments elsewhere in Glenrothes, will compensate for the reduction in the stock.”

Mr Mills added that the council will engage with all council tenants in the blocks to identify their housing needs and preferences and they will be allocated a permanent move to a council tenancy or, with their consent, another registered social landlord tenancy.

He continued: “We will provide a bespoke housing options approach for each private tenant, with the safety net that we will rehouse them should other options not be achievable within the time that it takes us to negotiate and buy back the properties.”

Efforts have been made over the years to improve the situation, and internal painting was carried out to the stair and new external doors were installed at block 103-125 in 2020.

However, problems with the roof means it needs replacing at an estimated cost of £70,000, while even partial repairs could cost up to £20,000 and would only provide a short-term solution.