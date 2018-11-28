Number of deliberate fires in Levenmouth is highest on record

There has been another rise in the number of deliberate fires set in Levenmouth.

The latest figures from the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service show the number of incidents between from April to September jumped from 128 last year to 137 in 2018.

The figures are the highest of the seven area committees in the Kingdom.

While the number of incidents has actually dropped in the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages ward, the number in the Leven, Kennoway and Largo ward has shot up – from 45 in the six-month period in 2017, to 64 this year, a 42 per cent rise.

The rise in incidents over the past few years has been a sudden one. For the same period in 2014, the figure was 61 in Levenmouth, less than half the current figure. Thirty-four of the deliberate fires were set in July, 13 more than over the same month in 2017.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said earlier this year that the figures for 2017/18 for Levenmouth were the “highest on record”.

Firefighters have joined forces with Police Scotland and Fife Council to engage with members of the community to educate them on the dangers and consequences of deliberately setting a fire.

Levenmouth station manager Steven Michie explained: “Those who start fires need to be aware their reckless actions can have serious consequences.

“Individuals who start fires risk their own safety, the safety of firefighters and the safety of our communities.

“We will continue to work with our partners to help educate those responsible. While the vast majority of our communities will be appalled by such behaviour, we will always take a zero tolerance approach towards those who set deliberate fires.”

“I think the SFRS have a difficult set of circumstances to engage with,” said Councillor Colin Davidson.

“I think there are a number of individuals who are likely to start fires, and it’s a case of being able to detect and deal with them.

“I’m still concerned we’ve traced the culprit who set fire to Silverburn House.”