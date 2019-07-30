Pair in court after £11,000 worth of scams in Fife

Two men are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today in connection with bogus workmen offences in Fife.

The men, aged 33 and 28, were arrested and charged following incidents in Lochgelly, Rosyth, and Lower Largo and police say enquiries remain ongoing.

Over £11,000 was scammed from three residents, aged between 70 and 94, in May and July.

The 28-year-old has also been charged in connection with an attempted theft in Falkland.

Detective Sergeant Kieran Marsh of Fife Division’s CID said: “Bogus workmen offences are despicable crimes which see lies and manipulation used to scam money out of people on their own doorstep.

“We’d urge people to always be wary of anyone who attends your door claiming that your property needs repairs.

“Always ask for ID and do not feel obliged to agree. Call a trusted neighbour, relative or police if you are unsure or are made to feel intimidated or uncomfortable.

“Please look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours and take a note of any suspicious vehicles or the descriptions of individuals if you have concerns.

“Our ‘Shut Out Scammers’ campaign has more useful advice which can be found on Police Scotland’s website and our social media.”

