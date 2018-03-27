Pair in court over video re-enacting woman being beaten to death with dog lead

TWO people have appeared in court over allegations they uploaded a video to the internet re-enacting the death of a woman on the 10th anniversary of her death.

David Kinloch and Amanda Britt faced a breach of the peace charge when they appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

It is alleged that on March 22 - the tenth anniversary of Sonya Todd's death - they uploaded an offensive video portraying the killing of Miss Todd.

Sonya Todd died at a house in Methil on March 22 2008 after a sustained assault lasting up to five hours.

She was beaten to death at an address in Stewart Court - being battered with a dog lead during the brutal attack.

Kinloch (34) of Arbroath, and Britt (32) of Dunfermline, made no plea to a single charge of breach of the peace during separate hearings at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Gary Foulis argued Kinloch should be granted bail ahead of further court dates being set.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio continued the case for further examination and granted bail to both accused ahead of further court dates being set.