Pair jailed for brutal attack on nightclub doorman

Two men, who carried out a violent attack on a doorman at a Fife nightclub, have been given jail sentences.

The doorman was knocked unconscious, suffering a fractured eye socket, in the incident in Leven.

The assaults were captured on CCTV which was shown in court.

Corrie Inglis (25) Oakvale, Methil and Liam Hooley (27) of North Street, Leven, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Hooley previously admitted that on May 11, at Truth Nightclub, North Street, Leven, he assaulted Alexander Hope by punching him on the head, rendering him unconscious and causing him fall to the ground, all to his severe injury.

Inglis admitted he assaulted Mr Hope by repeatedly punching him on the head. He also admitted he was breaching a home curfew previously imposed at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Depute fiscal Alex Kirk said Hooley had previously been barred from the premises following an incident there.

He was told he was not getting in, as was Inglis because he was intoxicated.

The pair left and returned to the door several times before Hooley lunged forward and punched the victim.

The CCTV showed the doorman going backwards after the blow, striking his head on the door then starting to fall down. As he did so, he was punched three times by Inglis.

Another doorman pushed Hooley to the ground then he jumped back up laughing.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received a CT scan which showed he had sustained a fractured eye socket. He also required stitches to a cut and has been left with a scar on his forehead.

Inglis, who has a record of violence, had consumed a large amount of alcohol as well as Valium, before the attack.

His solicitor David Bell said: “He seems to go completely off the rails when he drinks.”

The court was told Hooley also had little recollection of the incident because he was heavily drunk.

His solicitor Alexander Flett said: “He had been drinking, went to the premises and was told he was barred. He went home, consumed more alcohol and went back there.”

Sheriff Charles MacNair jailed Inglis for 16 months, backdated to May 13 when he was remanded in custody. He will also be subject to an eight-month supervised release order when he leaves jail.

Hooley was jailed for eight months backdated to July 30, the date he was remanded.

