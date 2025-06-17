Payback order for banned Kirkcaldy driver with ‘terrible record’

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 09:39 BST
A Kirkcaldy man with a “terrible record” has narrowly avoided a jail term for driving when banned.

Nathan Tabor, 23, of Greenloanings, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. He admitted that on December 13 on the A92 Kirkcaldy to Lochgelly road he drove a car when disqualified and without insurance.

The court heard that police stopped Tabor’s car and discovered he was banned from the roads until February next year.

Defence solicitor Aime Allan said, “He’d had an argument with his mother and took the vehicle without thinking about the consequences of his actions. He appreciates he’s placed himself in a very precarious position. He’s terrified at the prospect of being sent to custody.”

Nathan Tabor appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

Sheriff Krista Johnston commented, “He’s got a terrible record.”

She told Tabor, “Your offending is persistent. You keep doing it and you’ve only narrowly avoided going to jail for this.”

She imposed a community payback order with 120 hours of unpaid work and a two-year driving ban.

