A Kirkcaldy man with a “terrible record” has narrowly avoided a jail term for driving when banned.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Tabor, 23, of Greenloanings, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. He admitted that on December 13 on the A92 Kirkcaldy to Lochgelly road he drove a car when disqualified and without insurance.

The court heard that police stopped Tabor’s car and discovered he was banned from the roads until February next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Aime Allan said, “He’d had an argument with his mother and took the vehicle without thinking about the consequences of his actions. He appreciates he’s placed himself in a very precarious position. He’s terrified at the prospect of being sent to custody.”

Nathan Tabor appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

Sheriff Krista Johnston commented, “He’s got a terrible record.”

She told Tabor, “Your offending is persistent. You keep doing it and you’ve only narrowly avoided going to jail for this.”

She imposed a community payback order with 120 hours of unpaid work and a two-year driving ban.