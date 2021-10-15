Liam Hutchison, of Station Road, Thornton appeared before Sheriff Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Hutchison, 44, admitted on September 2, 2021 at an address in Kellie Court, Glenrothes he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner in that he shouted, swore and made threats of violence.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “Throughout the day the accused and the complainer had been texting back and forth. She told him she no longer wished to communicate with him.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"An hour later he was intoxicated, knocking at her door. She told him she had contacted police – which wasn’t the case but thought it might prompt him to leave.

"He continued to try and speak through the letterbox. He shouted offensive comments and threatened to set the house on fire.

"The police were contacted and arrested him.”

The depute said the accused told police he had been horrible to his ex-girlfriend and that he wasn’t going to deny it.

Hutchison’s defence lawyer said the couple are now back together:

“They are more appreciative of each other now than they were before this. When he is sober he presents well, but alcohol nearly wrecked his life a few years ago.

"He has been binge drinking the past few months. He has an alcohol addiction but he is enthusiastic about getting help. He has sought help from addiction services.”

Sheriff Williamson placed him on a community payback order for two years including placement on the Caledonian Men’s Project and counselling for his alcohol addiction.

