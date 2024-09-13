An 82-year-old man has been jailed to six and a half years in prison for sexual abuse offences.

David Brown, who is already in jail for serious sexual and violent offences, was handed the sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh this week. The offences were committed against children and young adults at various addresses in Fife between 1998 and 2006.

In 2019, the perverted pensioner was sentenced for appalling sexual abuse towards several young teenagers. Brown targeted the kids at locations across Scotland between 1987 and 2014 - including several towns in Fife.

Detective Constable Emma Moyes said: “David Brown will remain in prison for the predatory crimes he has committed. I hope that this outcome will offer his victims some level of closure as they move on with their lives. We thank the victims in this case for coming forward and their determination throughout the investigation.’’

“Police Scotland are committed to investigating any form of violent or sexual abuse, regardless of when these crimes were committed and the passage of time. In collaboration with partner agencies, we are here to support victims throughout the process of reporting offences, to bring the perpetrators of horrendous crimes to justice.’’

He has also been placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period of time.