Pittencrieff Park: Investigation launched after woman reports sexual assault in Dunfermline

A 42-year-old woman has reported being sexually assaulted in a Dunfermline park in the early hours of Monday morning.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 6th September 2021, 2:47 pm
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:21 pm

Police are investigating the incident which happened shortly before 12.30 am on Monday within Pittencrieff Park.

The suspect is described as a man with a slim build, in his early to mid 20s, around 6ft tall with dark hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing pink or red shorts and possibly a hat.

Police remain at the scene of the sexual assault today. Pic credit: Fife Jammers Location.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, of Police Scotland’s Fife CID, said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation.

“If you were in the area or noticed anyone matching this description around the time of the incident, please come forward and speak to officers.

“I would also ask anyone with possible dashcam or CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to contact police with any footage that may be of significance.”

