Police are investigating the incident which happened shortly before 12.30 am on Monday within Pittencrieff Park.

The suspect is described as a man with a slim build, in his early to mid 20s, around 6ft tall with dark hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing pink or red shorts and possibly a hat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police remain at the scene of the sexual assault today. Pic credit: Fife Jammers Location.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, of Police Scotland’s Fife CID, said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation.

“If you were in the area or noticed anyone matching this description around the time of the incident, please come forward and speak to officers.

“I would also ask anyone with possible dashcam or CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to contact police with any footage that may be of significance.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Ccronavirus impacts our advertisers.