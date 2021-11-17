Police alert after scam calls target Fife
Police have warned people in Fife to be aware of scam calls after several reports across the region.
The con centres around a call claiming to be from a bank.
Police have warned people to be vigilant.
The force said the caller claims to represent a bank and goes on on to say that the person’s bank account has been compromised.
They then ask for money to be transferred to a “safe” account, which in reality belongs to the fraudster.
Inspector Jim McGuiness said: "Criminals who use tactics like this prey on people's good nature and go to great lengths to appear professional and legitimate.
"The most important thing to remember is that genuine representatives of a bank or any other financial organisation will not cold call and demand money or personal details over the phone.
"You should not feel under pressure to make immediate decisions over the phone, especially if the call was unexpected.
“If you have doubts about who you are speaking to then hang up and phone the organisation they claim to represent back on a number you have sourced yourself – or speak to someone face to face at a local branch if that is an option.
"It is healthy to be sceptical of any unexpected call you receive from someone asking for money over the phone.
"If you have any doubts at all then end the call. Never disclose financial details such as your PIN or agree to transfer money over the phone.”
If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, call Police Scotland on 101.