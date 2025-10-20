Police alert over cold call scammers targeting people in Fife over community alarm systems

Scammers could be targeting people in Fife with cold calls relating to community alarm systems.

On Monday, October 6, a member of the public received a call from a company seeking payment for using their service. Bank details were provided over the phone and Trading Standards have been notified.

Detective Sergeant Ross French said: “Community alarms are generally used by older people and if you have a family member who has a community alarm, please make them aware.

“The people who carry out these scams are well-rehearsed at sounding genuine. Anyone who is suspicious about a cold call should hang up and check with their provider that the call is genuine before making any payment.”

Advice on scams and frauds can be found at https://orlo.uk/RvWMr