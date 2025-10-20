Police alert over cold call scammers targeting people in Fife over community alarm systems

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 20th Oct 2025, 07:57 BST
Scammers could be targeting people in Fife with cold calls relating to community alarm systems.

On Monday, October 6, a member of the public received a call from a company seeking payment for using their service. Bank details were provided over the phone and Trading Standards have been notified.

Detective Sergeant Ross French said: “Community alarms are generally used by older people and if you have a family member who has a community alarm, please make them aware.

“The people who carry out these scams are well-rehearsed at sounding genuine. Anyone who is suspicious about a cold call should hang up and check with their provider that the call is genuine before making any payment.”

Advice on scams and frauds can be found at https://orlo.uk/RvWMr

