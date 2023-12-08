It happened in Kennoway on Wednesday. Police said an 18-year old woman was walking in the Cotlands Park/Meggie Den area when she was approached by a man and sexually assaulted. She sustained minor injuries which required medical treatment. The incident happened between 12.50pm and 1.30pm.The male is described as white, between 5ft 4ins and 5ft 9ins, and of slim build. He was wearing a black hooded top, dark grey jogging bottoms and his face was partially covered.Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Fortunately the woman was not seriously injured but she has been left very distraught by what happened. The area is popular with dog walkers and I urge anyone in the area at the time to get in touch. If you saw this male or have any other information that could help with our enquiries then please make contact with officers.”