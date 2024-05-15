Police appeal after 64-year old man seriously injured in assault in Fife town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened around 10.05pm on Roods Road in the town on Friday, May, 10. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have issued a description of a man they want to trace. He said to be in his late teens to early twenties, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark coloured shorts and trainers.
Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to contact police. We also urge anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.
“We are also keen to speak to a female seen speaking with the man shortly before the incident, who may have witnessed it. She is described as aged teens to early twenties, around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with tied back fair hair. She was wearing a dark coloured top, dark shorts and white trainers.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 4718 of 10 May, 2024. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.