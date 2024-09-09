Police appeal after 70-year old man assaulted in St Andrews
The incident happened around 12.25am on Tuesday, September 3 in The Links area of the town, prompting a police investigation. Officers have appealed for any witnesses, and drivers with any dash-cam footage, to come forward.
The suspect is believed to have made off on foot towards Petheram Bridge. He is described as a white male, 5ft 7 inches in height and of slim build. He was wearing a bandana and a blue Scotland flag around his neck. He was also carrying a black rucksack and a flagstick.
Constable Lewis Ballantyne of St Andrews Police Station said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for information that could assist us. We are specifically asking for drivers who were in the area between 11.45pm on September 2 and 12.30am on the third to check dash-cam footage. We are also appealing for any members of the public who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or saw anyone matching the description of the male responsible.”
Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0066 of Tuesday, 3 September 2024.”