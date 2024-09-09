Police appeal after 70-year old man assaulted in St Andrews

A 70-year old man has been assaulted and injured in St Andrews.

The suspect is believed to have made off on foot towards Petheram Bridge. He is described as a white male, 5ft 7 inches in height and of slim build. He was wearing a bandana and a blue Scotland flag around his neck. He was also carrying a black rucksack and a flagstick.

Constable Lewis Ballantyne of St Andrews Police Station said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for information that could assist us. We are specifically asking for drivers who were in the area between 11.45pm on September 2 and 12.30am on the third to check dash-cam footage. We are also appealing for any members of the public who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or saw anyone matching the description of the male responsible.”