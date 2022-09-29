Police appeal after car stolen in Methil

The white Ford Focus, registration BA66 WRX, is thought to have been taken from the Ossian Crescent area between 4:00pm and 10.30pm on Sunday.

Sergeant Gavin Kaye said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the car or anyone who has seen it since to get in touch.

The car was stolen in Methil

“Likewise, anyone in the area with dash cam or private CCTV footage, I would urge you to review it and report anything relevant to us.”