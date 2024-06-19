Police appeal after dangerous driving incident on Fife road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an appeal for help following an incident of dangerous driving on the A985 in Fife.

It happened around 6:00pm on Tuesday near the junction for High Valleyfield and involved a red-coloured Kia.

Inspector Cheryl Young said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on dash-cam to come forward”.

“Road safety continues to be a priority in Fife and we work with a range of partner agencies including local authorities to ensure our roads are as safe as possible.