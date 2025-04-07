Police appeal after deliberate fire at former Poundstretcher in Kirkcaldy High Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal in an investigation into a fire that was started deliberately in an empty Kirkcaldy town centre shop.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze in the former Poundstretcher store caused damage to the rear of the building which stretches back to Thistle Street - opposite the closed multi-storey car park. It happened around 8.30pm on Sunday, March 30.

Around 30 firefighters were sent to the scene, and police closed the High Street to allow them to tackle the blaze. Flames could be seen coming from the rear of the premises with smoke pouring out from the front. In total six appliances were sent to the scene. There were no reports of any injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constable Jane Parker, Kirkcaldy Community Team, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have information which may assist with our enquiries to please contact police. In addition, anyone who has CCTV or dash-cam footage around the time of this incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 3086 of March 30.

The damage was at the rear of the building at Thistle Street (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire within a commercial building and former restaurant on Thistle Street, Kirkcaldy. Two appliances were dispatched to the scene, and the ground floor of the three-storey building was found to be well alight on arrival. Four more appliances were dispatched to extinguish the blaze and make the area safe.

The former Poundstretcher store closed its doors in 2017, and, despite a short lived bid to turn it into a kitchen and bathroom business, has lain empty ever since. The building - which stretches all the way to Thistle Street - is described as “in an extremely poor state of repair.” It also has two upper floors which have been inaccessible for some 15 years.

In February, a planning application lodged by Raya Land Developments after it bought the building at auction was approved by Fife Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is seeking to sub-divide the ground floor to ease the rates burden on any operator, install replacement windows, new entrance door and roller shutters with a view to bringing it back into use.

The company, based in Addlestone, Surrey, had started the restoration process with a pre-application report for possible development as flats. That proved to be unviable, so its focus now is on the ground floor which has been extensively extended over the years, making it one unit for business rates - a major barrier to anyone moving in.