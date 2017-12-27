Police appeal after hare coursing incident in Fife town

Police in Fife are appealing for information after a hare coursing incident on Boxing Day.

The incident took place in Thornton at around 4.15pm on Tuesday, December 26, when two dogs were seen to catch and kill a hare on farmland.

Three men were seen on foot with the dogs.

The first man is described as in his late 30s, six foot tall, of stocky build with short blond hair. He was wearing a light coloured sweatshirt and dark trousers.

The other two men are described as in their 20s, shorter than the first and of smaller build with short dark hair, one had sharp facial features. Both wore dark clothing. All three men had hoods and hats on.

The dogs are described as a brindle brown greyhound and a larger, tan greyhound.

Sergeant Chris Mutter of Glenrothes Police Station said: “Intentionally or recklessly allowing dogs to kill a wild hare is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and we take these incidents very seriously.

“The men were seen and heard shouting and whistling for their dogs off Balbeggie Avenue and Grantsmuir Road and were on foot, so I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a group of men with dogs in this area yesterday afternoon, or anyone who recognises them from their descriptions.”

Anyone who saw the incident or has information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2281 of December 26, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.