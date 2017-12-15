Police appeal after Kirkcaldy shop robbery

Police in Kirkcaldy are appealing for information after a shop window was smashed and high-value motorcycle jackets taken.

The break-in happened at the Cool Force premises in Commercial Street around 4.40am this morning (Thursday)

Fifteen Oxford motorcycle jackets were stolen which were worth around £1500.

Two males in dark clothing were seen running away.

Officers are now asking anyone who has information that can assist them to please get in touch.

Detective Constable Mike Nodes said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything in the area at the time or who has information that can help us trace those responsible.

“Anyone who’s been offered a jacket like this for sale is also asked to get in touch by calling into Kirkcaldy Police Station, calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0357 of December 14.”