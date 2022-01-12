Police appeal after man assaulted by dog walker in Fife cemetery

Police have issued an appeal for information after a man was attacked in a Fife cemetery.

By Debbie Clarke
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:54 pm

The incident happened around 2.50pm on Monday (Jan 10) when a 44-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries in Dysart Cemetery.

The suspect is described as a white Scottish man, around 40-50 years old with black hair.

He was wearing a black jacket and walking a small black dog.

Police have issued an appeal after a 44-year-old man was attacked in Dysart Cemetery.

Constable Stephen Barnett, of Fife Community Policing, said: “I would ask if anyone was in the area at the time of the incident and has any information to speak to police.

“Thankfully the man involved did not sustain any serious injuries but has been left shaken from the incident.

"We believe the victim and suspect have both entered through the Fairway entrance gate on the north side of the cemetery.

“If you noticed anyone acting suspicious, please get in contact with officers.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 1806 of Monday, 10 January, 2022.

